Irene Penny Colyer, Kingston

News Department 12 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 3 Views

Irene Penny Colyer, age 71, of Kingston passed away Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at Roane Medical Center. She was born September 27, 1949 in Bloomington, Indiana. She retired from Walmart after 11 years, as a
Department Manager. She enjoyed crafts and interior decorating.

Preceded in death by her parents, Bob & Pat Johnson; sister, Sherry Johnson; brothers, Bobby & Mark Johnson.

SURVIVORS

Husband of 31 yearsRaymond Allen Colyer of Kingston

Children Angel Landon & husband, Keith Eglin of Kingston
Barry Dowdy & wife, Amy of Oak Ridge
Gary Dowdy & wife, Barb of Knoxville

GrandchildrenHaley Landon, Tyler Dowdy, Bradley Dowdy

BrotherRichard Johnson & wife, Fran of Connecticut

Sisters-in-lawChristy Colyer of Kingston

Several extended family members and friends

Arrangements are incomplete but will be announced as soon as the information becomes available. Online register book
can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net.

Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.

About News Department

Check Also

Zeelandia Marlene Nation, Clinton

Zeelandia Marlene Nation, age 70, of Clinton, passed away on Monday, March 1, 2021 at …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2021, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: