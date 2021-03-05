Irene Penny Colyer, Kingston

Irene Penny Colyer, age 71, of Kingston passed away Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at Roane Medical Center. She was born September 27, 1949 in Bloomington, Indiana. She retired from Walmart after 11 years, as a

Department Manager. She enjoyed crafts and interior decorating.

Preceded in death by her parents, Bob & Pat Johnson; sister, Sherry Johnson; brothers, Bobby & Mark Johnson.

SURVIVORS

Husband of 31 yearsRaymond Allen Colyer of Kingston

Children Angel Landon & husband, Keith Eglin of Kingston

Barry Dowdy & wife, Amy of Oak Ridge

Gary Dowdy & wife, Barb of Knoxville

GrandchildrenHaley Landon, Tyler Dowdy, Bradley Dowdy

BrotherRichard Johnson & wife, Fran of Connecticut

Sisters-in-lawChristy Colyer of Kingston

Several extended family members and friends

Arrangements are incomplete but will be announced as soon as the information becomes available. Online register book

can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net.

Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

