Oak Ridge man dies in motorcycle crash on Oak Ridge Turnpike

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (March 5, 2021) – A 66-year-old man died Thursday after police said he lost control of his motorcycle and crashed on Oak Ridge Turnpike.

Oak Ridge Police responded to the crash, which was in front of Oak Ridge High School, at around 6:13 p.m. The initial investigation shows that Dr. James Lynch lost control of the motorcycle which then slid on its side for about 50 feet before hitting the back of a small van.

Dr. James Lynch

Lynch later died at Methodist Medical Center.

Witnesses told investigators the sun was in his eyes. Investigators also believe speed was a factor. No use of drugs or alcohol are suspected.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information will be released at this time.

Anyone with information that may help investigators is asked to call ORPD at (865) 425-4399. Crime tips can also be submitted online at http://oakridgetn.gov/department/ORPD/Home. Information can be given anonymously.

