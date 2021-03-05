Shooting on Edgemoor Road Leaves Juvenile in Serious Condition

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is actively working a shooting on Edgemoor Road at Mooncrest Lane which is across from the Dollar General Store in Claxton. The victim is believed to be a juvenile and is listed in serious condition. There is no information as to where the victim was struck. The Sheriff’s Investigators are gathering evidence and information at this time, as it is an active crime scene. Suspects had fled the scene before Sheriff’s Deputies arrived on scene. Traffic on Edgemoor and Melton Hill will be slow moving.

More details when they become available.

