Jeffery Charles Melton, Deer Lodge

Mr. Jeffery Charles Melton, age 58 of Deer Lodge, passed away Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at his home.

He was preceded in death by his brother: Glenn Melton Shanklin.

His father: Charles Melton.

His stepfather: George “Buddy” Shanklin.

And his grandparents: Loy and Ruby Tompkins, and Ray and Treva Melton.

He is survived by two sons and daughter-in-law: Todd and Hope Melton, and Chad Melton.

Four grandsons: Hunter Jasinski, Bryce Jasinski Melton, Drake Melton, and Taitum Melton.

His mother: Susie Tompkins Shanklin.

Sister-in-law: Sandi Shanklin.

His niece: Savannah Shanklin.

Two aunts and uncles: Janis and Jerry Phillips, and Judy and Curt Plank.

And one uncle: Steve Tompkins

The family will receive friends Saturday, March 6, 2021 from 2:00 to 3:00 PM at Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg. Funeral services will follow at 3:00 PM with Rev. Rick Cross officiating. Interment will be private.

Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg is honored to serve the family of Mr. Jeffery Charles Melton.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.davisfuneralhomes.com.

