MEDIC has ‘immediate, critical’ need for O+ blood

MEDIC Regional Blood Center says it has an “immediate, critical” need for blood type O Positive, and low inventory levels of COVID Convalescent Plasma (CCP), A Negative and O Negative Blood Types.

MEDIC will be trying to meet those needs while celebrating the “March playoff season” by giving away a 55” TV and Sound Bar for anyone donating now through April 2.

There is a nationwide blood shortage, which does include this region. MEDIC says its O Positive inventory level has been critical for weeks. Critical means that there are less than a two-day supply. Weather has had a significant impact on collections and testing in the last month with several blood drives being cancelled, and other ramifications.

You can donate at any of MEDIC’s fixed Donor Centers—including 1601 Ailor Avenue in downtown Knoxville and 11000 Kingston Pike in Farragut—as well as at any mobile, community blood drives.

You can find all the donor information you need by visiting

www.medicblood.org.

