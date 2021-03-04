Norris Dam State Park launches 85-mile challenge

Reprinted from the Norris Bulletin

While the program originally launched on Jan. 1, the “Norris Dam 85-Mile Challenge” is designed to encourage folks to log miles at the park.

The 85 comes for the 85th anniversary of Norris Dam. The program entails park visitors hiking, horseback riding, mountain biking, or paddling on the trails and waterways at Norris Dam State Park, TVA Norris Dam trails and Norris Watershed trails. A new element added this year is the option to earn miles by volunteering at Norris Dam State Park. Each volunteer hour completed will be the equivalent to 2-miles hiked. Monthly ranger-led healthy hikes and volunteer opportunities will be offered throughout the year.

Norris resident Michael Robinson completed

the 84-mile challenge last year. Photo

courtesy of Norris Dam State Park.

This program compliments the Healthy Parks Healthy Person (HPHP) initiative. This will be a year long challenge where participants will need to download an activity log (available on the park’s website) to record their miles/volunteer hours throughout the year. Activity logs are also available in the park office.

