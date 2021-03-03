Zeelandia Marlene Nation, Clinton

Zeelandia Marlene Nation, age 70, of Clinton, passed away on Monday, March 1, 2021 at the Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge. She was born on September 28, 1950 in Oak Ridge, TN to the late Ralph and Katie Baker Littleton. Marlene was a member of Charity Missionary Baptist Church. Marlene loved her family, friends and collecting Elvis memorabilia. Her greatest joy was spending time with those she loved.

In addition to her parents, Marlene is preceded in death by, Brothers, George Littleton and Dwayne Littleton; sister-in-law, Joyce Littleton.

Survived by:

Children ………..……Kyla McPeters

Benjamin Nation

Siblings………………Charles M. Littleton

Franklin D. Littleton (Gwen)

David L. Littleton (Brenda)

Grandchildren….Katelyn McPeters and Levi McPeters

Several Nieces and Nephews and a host of other family and friends.

Marlene’s wishes where to be cremated. www.holleygamble.com

