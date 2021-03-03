Bretanie Shacole Davis, 35, Rockwood

Bretanie Shacole Davis, age 35, a resident of the Westel Community of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Friday, February 26, 2021. She was born January 21, 1986 in Wichita, Kansas. Bretanie was an accomplished

Welder for Apollo Mechanical, working at the U.S. Department of Energy Y-12 facility where she was affectionately known by some as “Bret” or “Red”. She was a member of the Sheet Metal Workers Union Local # 5 in Knoxville, Tennessee. She was also formerly employed as a loan officer at Enrichment Federal Credit Union.

She loved animals, especially her dog. Bretanie loved to “dress to the nines” but was also not afraid to get her hands dirty. Though she could be tough on the outside, Bretanie had a Heart of Gold on the inside; was a light; and was loved by everyone who met her.

Survivors include:

Father:Brad Davis of Rockwood, TN

SistersTebryia LaDue of Niceville, FL

Breanna Mesker (Gerald) of Rockwood, TN

Bratenna Deishan Davis of Oak Ridge, TN

Mother:Teresa Crudup (Murel) of Rockwood, TN

Nieces and Nephews:Kyle, Noah, Owen, Everley, Leyanna, Lee, Seana, Taylor, and Ava

Grandmothers:Minnie Butler of Rockwood, TN

Margaret Fine of Rockwood, TN

Aunt & Uncle:Beckie & Timmy Thompson of Rockwood, TN

And several other relatives and many friends.

The family will receive friends Friday, March 5, 2021 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Evans Mortuary.

Graveside services and interment will be held Saturday, March 6, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. (E.S.T.) in the Butler Family

Cemetery in the Westel Community of Rockwood, Tennessee with Pastor Mike Nelson officiating. Memorial

contributions may be made C/O Evans Mortuary for funeral expenses. An online register is available at

www.evansmortuary.biz. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Bretanie Shacole Davis.

