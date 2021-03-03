I-40 Accident at 355 Slows Traffic

Dudley Evans

I-40 was at a crawl this afternoon near the Lawnville Road exit following a 3-car crash eastbound. Traffic was snarled at the scene for over an hour today. Kingston Fire First Responders were first on the scene to check out all the occupants and it revealed no serious injuries. The Tennessee Highway Patrol is working on all the details and as soon as a report is finished we will bring you the details.

