EMS Sent to Dunn Street on Tuesday for Two Overdose Victims

Dudley Evans 1 day ago

Rockwood Fire, Police, and two ambulances were sent to East Dunn Street last night for two overdose subjects. According to Rockwood Police Chief Bill Stinnett, the two males were unresponsive at the officers arrival and
they had to administer Narcan to revive them. The two also, according to the chief, refused to be taken to the hospital and were not arrested following a search of the residence which no illegal drugs were found. Also the city of Rockwood has had a total of 5 overdose calls within a 24 hour period.

