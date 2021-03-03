Parking at Melton Lake Park closed for regatta on March 13 & 14

Brad Jones

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (March 3, 2021) – The City of Oak Ridge, in partnership with the Oak Ridge Rowing Association, will host the 2021 Oak Ridge Louisville Cardinal Invitational Regatta on March 13 and 14, 2021.

This invitation-only event brings elite college Women’s rowing teams to compete in one of the first events of the season.

In accordance with ACC and Big 10 COVID guidelines, this is a “No Spectator” event.

As a result, the parking lots at Melton Lake Park will be closed to the public during the regatta.

Melton Lake Greenway users and other visitors to the park are asked to observe social distancing guidelines and to wear masks when in the vicinity of regatta activities and participants.

“Working together, we look forward to hosting a safe and successful event,” Recreation and Parks Director Jon Hetrick said.

For more information, contact Oak Ridge Recreation and Parks at (865) 425-3450.

