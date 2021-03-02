Jeffery Rutland, Harriman

Jeffery Rutland, age 65 of Harriman, passed away on Friday, February 26, 2021.

He was born on May 2, 1955 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Jeffery worked as a Chef and attended Courts of Praise Church. He enjoyed singing but most importantly, he loved spending time with his family.

Jeffery was preceded in death by his mother, Della Rutland; father, Ronald Rutland; brothers, Ronald Rutland and Herschel Rutland; sister, Regina Beatty; great-grandson, American Cole-Williams.

Survivors include his wife, Judie Rutland of Harriman; children, Yolanda Williams of Indianapolis, Indiana, Jeffery Rutland of Florida, Corey Rutland of Indianapolis, Della Rutland of Indianapolis, Johnathan Rutland of Springfield, Illinois, Johnnie Phillips (Melinda) of Harriman, Jennifer Beeler (Jonathan) of Athens, Melissa Irvin of Ft. Worth, Texas, Antonio Penry of Indianapolis; sisters, Judy Holloway of Los Angeles, California, Vanessa Hodges of Indianapolis, and Cheryl Draine of Indianapolis; grandchildren, Fannie, Indonesha, Steven, and De’Onta of Indianapolis, Cejuan, Ariana, Julianna, Madeline of Indianapolis, Dominique Jr., Dellayna, Dawn of Indianapolis, Jeffrey, Breona, Verronta, Jonathan Jr., Anna of Athens, Jaden and Johnna of Harriman; great-grandchildren, Lynia, Norious, La’Dell of Indianapolis, Trinity, Nicklaus, Onyx of Tennessee, Oklahoma; special friends, Dennis Person and Earl Butler of Indianapolis, Indiana.

Visitation will be from 1-3 pm on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. Funeral service will begin at 3 pm with Pastor Nick Hill officiating.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proud to be serving the Rutland family.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

