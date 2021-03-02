Dale Wyatt Coffey, Crossville

Mr. Dale Wyatt Coffey, age 65 of Crossville, passed away on Monday, March 1st, 2021 at the Cumberland Medical Center in Crossville, TN. He was born on February 28th, 1956 in Harriman, TN. Dale enjoyed fishing, westerns, and listening to the radio.

He was preceded in death by his father: the late Clarence W. Coffey; Mother: Jean Miracle; Stepfather: Walter Miracle; Grandparents: Mr. and Mrs. Joe Bandy, Mr. and Mrs. Walter Coffey. He is survived by:

Brother: Jeff Miracle of Westel, TN

Sisters: Barbara Conyers (John) of Ringgold, GA

Thelma Kirk of Chatsworth, GA

And several other nieces, nephews, and other extended family.

The family will meet on Friday, March 5th, 2021 at 12:00 pm ET at the Mt. Vernal Baptist Church Cemetery in Rockwood, TN for a graveside service with Bro. Mike Nelson officiating. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Dale Wyatt Coffey.

