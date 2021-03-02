Terry Gordon, Midway

Terry Gordon, age 62 of Midway, peacefully went home to be with Jesus February 21, 2021.

Terry is survived by his parents Brad and Sylvia Gordon, his children, Shane Gordon (Chelsey Witt Gordon), and Clorissa Verschueren (Scott Verschueren), 3 grandchildren, who thought their Pop Pop hung the moon, Seth Gordon, Grelyn Gordon, and Cambry Gordon, his three sisters Missy Richardson (Billy Richardson), Cindy Fielden (David Fielden), and Tammy Narramore. ​

He worked most of his adult life at Boeing and Y-12. He was a skilled tradesman. Terry’s passion for sports shined throughout his life. He coached football for many years at Midway High School. It was very important to him to instill lifelong skills in each high school athlete that he coached. He enjoyed attending his grandchildren’s ball games

and loved to critique and encourage them. Terry also enjoyed the outdoors. He spent most of his free time on the golf course or on Watts Bar Lake. ​



To be announced at a later date there will be a celebration of life next to his beloved Watts Bar Lake. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Gordon Family.

www.kykerfuneralhomes.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

