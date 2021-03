Stephen W. Ramsey, age 79 of Clinton, TN, passed away on February 27, 2021 at Ft. Sanders Regional Medical Center in Knoxville, TN.

The family will receive friends on Friday, March 5th in the chapel of Jones Mortuary from 5:00-7:00pm with a memorial service to follow at 7:00pm.

Family and friends will meet at Grandview Memorial Garden on Saturday, March 6th at 11:00am for inurnment. A full obituary is forthcoming. Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.

