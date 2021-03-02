UT to Hold Public Rulemaking Hearing

The University of Tennessee Board of Trustees will hold a rulemaking hearing, in the manner prescribed by the Uniform Administrative Procedures Act, T.C.A. §4-5-204, on March 8, starting at 1 p.m. EST/ 12 p.m. CST.



The hearing will be held virtually and in person at UT Knoxville, Student Union Ballroom, Room 362, 1502 Cumberland Avenue, Knoxville, TN 37996.



The University previously filed a Notice of Rulemaking Hearing with the Tennessee secretary of state on Jan. 15, 2021. The hearing pertains to proposed revisions to the UT Knoxville Student Code of Conduct rule, which incorporate UT Knoxville’s Principles of Civility and Community, streamline the academic misconduct process, and address the educational and developmental process for students. The revisions also clarify certain terms to comply with Tennessee law and provide consistency with other student codes applicable to the UT system.



Oral and written comments on the proposed rulemaking will be received at the public hearing. Pursuant to authority delegated by the Board, General Counsel Ryan Stinnett will serve as the presiding officer and oversee and conduct the hearing. A summary of comments received at the hearing will be provided by the presiding officer to the Board.



The Board’s Standing Rule Governing Requests to Address the Board describes the procedures, terms and conditions that govern requests to speak at the hearing. While the Board’s Standing Rule will apply, given the current environment regarding COVID-19, accommodations will be granted to allow for remote participation by scheduled speakers. To register to speak at the hearing, provide contact information here, by no later than 5 p.m. EST, Friday, March 5.



Those wishing to speak at the hearing in person will be required to adhere to the University’s health and safety guidelines applicable to the UT Knoxville campus.



Interested parties may submit written comments on or before March 5, by mail or email, to Ryan Stinnett. He may be contacted for questions, along with requests for copies of the rulemaking notice.

C. Ryan Stinnett, General Counsel

University of Tennessee

719 Andy Holt Tower

1331 Circle Park

Knoxville, TN 37996

Phone: 865-974-2540

Email: [email protected]



Any individuals with disabilities who wish to participate in these proceedings and/or review the rulemaking filings that require aid to facilitate such participation should contact the following individual by Friday, March 5.

