Lois Ann Daugherty O’Shell, Rockwood

Lois Ann Daugherty O’Shell, 78 of Rockwood, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, February 26, 2021 surrounded by family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James “Jim” O’Shell; daughter, Anna Carroll; parents, Arthur and Martha Wilson; sisters, Billie Joyce Fitzpatrick of Wisconsin, Sue Guy of Jacksboro, Linda Franks of Alabama, and Jane Ollis of Oliver Springs.

She is survived by her son, Steve Daugherty of Rockwood; step-son, Steve O’Shell; special grandson, Shawn (Brittany) Carroll of Petros-Joyner; grandson, Derek Daugherty of Lancing; granddaughters, Tiffany Daugherty of Wartburg, Holly Daugherty of Kentucky; sister, Mary Barr of Harriman; several great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

Visitation will be from 11-12:30 on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. A graveside service will immediately follow at Oliver Springs Cemetery with Pastor Greg Kelly officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proud to be serving the O’Shell family.

