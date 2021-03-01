Terry L. Brown, Harriman

Terry L. Brown, age 66 of Harriman, passed away Friday, February 26, 2021 at the Roane Medical Center. He worked for Scandlyn Lumber Company for 35 years and retired from Roane State Community College. He loved fishing and being out on the water. Terry enjoyed spending time in his garage, woodworking, helping people, and spending time with his children and grandchildren. Preceded in death by his parents Glen and Patsy Jo Brown.

Survivors include wife of 46 years Linda Brown of Harriman;

Daughter Amy Brown and husband Fernando of Harriman;

Son Marc Brown and wife Edye of Harriman;

Grandchildren Sara, Tori, Taylor, Terry Glen, and Isabella;

Brother Joseph Brown of Soddy Daisy;

Sister Glenda Bales of Soddy Daisy;

Additional brothers and sisters Sandy and Ronnie Brown; Lucy Guy, Ray Kring and David Kring;

And a host of nieces, nephews and many friends.

The family will receive friends on Monday, March 1, 2020 from 6:00 until 8:00 pm at the Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman. Graveside service will be held on Tuesday at 1:00pm in Coalhill Cemetery Rev. Ronnie Brown officiating.

Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman

