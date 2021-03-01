Lucy L. McCall, Coalfield

Mrs. Lucy L. McCall, age 82 of Coalfield passed away on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge. She was an active member of Middle Creek Baptist Church where she had taught Sunday School and worked in Vacation Bible School. She was a bookkeeper for SAMCO, Inc. and McCall Enterprises. During the time her children were in school, she was known for her fundraising efforts and was very involved in their school activities.

She was also well known for her fudge making and her strawberry preserves. She was a wonderful cook. Lucy was a great friend to many people.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Willie Mae Lee;

Sisters, Beth Hoxit and Mildred Lee.

She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Samuel McCall;

Children, Karen Hoskins of Coalfield and Jason (Teri) McCall of Heiskell, Bradley Mullins and Brittany (Ryan) Carson, all of Coalfield;

Grandchildren, Jacob and Nick;

Great-grandchildren, Connor, Mallori, Levi, Cruze, and Bella;

Sisters, Jimmie, Peggy, Virginia, and Bobbie;

Brothers, Pete, William, Timmy and Mike;

Long-time best friend, Sherrill Jackson;

And many nieces, nephews, other family members and good friends.

A “Celebration of Life” service will be held on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at Middle Creek Baptist Church. Visitation will be from 4-6:00 with the service beginning at 6:00 with Pastor Corey Jones officiating.

To leave a note for Lucy’s family or to share a memory, please sign the online guest book at jacksonfuneralservices.com.

