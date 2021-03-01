Hazel Ruth Abston Lowery, Rockwood

Hazel Ruth Abston Lowery, age 76 of Rockwood, passed away Friday, February 26, 2021 in Knoxville, TN. She is of the Baptist faith. For many years she owned Westel Quilt Shop and enjoyed every minute of creating quilts for people around the world. She loved sitting on her porch and talking for hours. She loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and her beloved dog Molly. She is preceded in death by her parents: Paul and Eula Abston; brothers: Paul “Eddie” Abston, Charles Abston, and Ernest Abston; sister: Linda Aytes; daughter: Carol Lowery Blanton; and husband: Lee Lowery. She is survived by:

Daughter: Gail (John) Gann from Lebanon,TN

Son: Timothy Lowery from Daysville,TN

Sisters: Delores DeRossett from Daysville,TN

Wilma England from Ten Mile,TN

Numerous nieces and nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The family will have a graveside service on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at 3:00 pm at Lingo Cemetery in Rockwood, TN with Pastor Haskew Carter officiating. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Hazel Lowery.

