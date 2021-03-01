Billy Gene Patton, Lancing

Mr. Billy Gene Patton, age 74 of Lancing, passed away Friday, February 26, 2021 at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge after a long battle with cancer. He served with the Morgan County Rescue Squad for over 20 years. Throughout his career, Billy worked in the maintenance department at Red Kapp, Life Care Center of Morgan County, and at Sunbright School. He was of the Baptist faith. Billy was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend to all who knew him.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Ernie and Christine Durham Patton.

Three brothers: Bobby, Frank, and Jackie Patton.

And two sisters: Linda Tinch and Lozena Poe.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years: Carol Ann Carroll Patton.

One son and daughter-in-law: Randy and Diane Patton.

One daughter: Amanda Dalton and her fiancée Lance Hickman.

Six grandchildren: Dusty, Kristy, Craig, and Kayla Patton, Megan and Bethany Dalton.

Seven great grandchildren: Stetson, Braylee, Dakota, Ryder, and Jacklynn Patton, Addie Jo Bowling, and Teegan Seaton.

One sister: Wanda Jones.

Along with a host of nieces, nephews, and many other family, friends, and loved ones.

The family will receive friends Monday, March 1, 2021 at Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg from 5:00 to 7:00 PM. Funeral services will follow at 7:00 PM with Bro. Dustin Bonham officiating. Interment will be private.

Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg, is honored to serve the family of Mr. Billy Gene Patton.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

