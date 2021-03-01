Sally Jane Adams, Powell

Sally Jane Adams, age 76 of Powell, passed away at her residence on Friday, February 26, 2021. She was born August 22, 1944 in Knoxville, Tennessee to the late Hubert Cole and Grace Cole. The love of her life was her family especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren whom she loved spending time with. In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by her sister, Linda Brewer and great grandson, Gabriel Adams Brock.

She is survived by her husband, Jimmy “J.O.” Adams; daughters, Robin Neal & husband Terry and Sherri Brock; grandchildren, Brandon Neal, Madison Iannaccone & husband Jeff, Courtney Turner & husband Jordan, Ryan Neal, and Morgan Brock; great grandchildren, Silas and Carter Jane; brother, Chuck Cole.

The family will have a graveside 1:00 pm, Monday, March 1, 2021 at Woodhaven Memorial Garden with Rev. Jay Neal officiating. Serving as pallbearers will be Jordan Turner, Brandon Neal, Ryan Neal, Darren Glandon, Darren Green, and Terry Neal. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.

