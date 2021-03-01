Bill C. Cox, Heiskell

Bill C. Cox 77 of Heiskell, TN passed away at home on February 25th, 2021 surrounded by family. Born March 17th, 1943. He was retired from his self-employed business of Cox Backhoe Service and Cox Lime. Bill’s heart and mind had settled in a quiet peace the last several months. He had a great love for this great granddaughter Hannah.

Preceded in death by his parents Samuel Elwood Cox and Nola Mae Ammons Cox. Brothers El, Kyle, Roland and Von Cox. Also preceded by great granddaughter Sadie Crowley.

Survived by his children Sandy (Darrell) Crowley of Maynardville and Rocky Cox of Anderson Co. His grandchildren Cody (Courtney) Crowley and Briana Crowley. Great grandchildren Hannah Crowley and Ashlynn. Brothers and Sisters Ralph, Carol, Starell (Audrey), Shirley (Ancil) and Don. Several nieces and nephews, and a special niece Tammy (Clyde).

Family will hold a private service at a later date.

Holley-Gamble Funeral Home, Clinton, TN
(865)457-2323

