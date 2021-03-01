Samuel “Eddy” Queener, Clinton

Samuel “Eddy” Queener, age 81 of Clinton, passed away at his residence on Saturday, February 27, 2021. Samuel was a member of Second Baptist Church and a member of the Chapter B Motorcycle Club. He retired from K-25 Fire Department as a Commander and in his earlier years was a dispatcher and volunteer for the Clinton Fire Department and also a dispatcher for the Clinton Police Department. Throughout his life he loved going to yard sales, fishing, and riding motorcycles. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Earl and Edna Mae Queener; sister, Laura “Ann” Queener Melton.

He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Mary “Lynell” Roberts Queener of Clinton; daughters, Vickie Queener Wilson of Clinton and Janie Edwards & husband John of Oak Ridge; brothers, Jimmy Queener & wife Freddie of Clinton and David Queener & wife Glenda of Clinton; sister-in-law, Sandra & husband Rev. James Jones, Jr. of Harriman; granddaughter, Katie Simmons of Norris; loving loyal companion, his dog Mattie.

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home. His funeral service will immediately follow his visitation with Dr. Michael Thompson and Rev. James Jones, Jr. officiating. Samuel’s graveside will be 11:00am, Wednesday at Woodhaven Memorial Garden. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.

holleygamble.com

