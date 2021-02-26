Dennis Joe Phillips, Andersonville

Dennis Joe Phillips, age 64 of Andersonville, Tennessee passed away on February 23, 2021. He was born November 7, 1956 in Cincinnati, Ohio to the late Billy Joe Phillips Sr. and Jennifer Louise Rose Phillips. Dennis enjoyed painting, carving, and was very artistic overall.

Survivors:

Son Tagen Phillips and Shaina of Knoxville

Daughter Jennifer Cook of Lake City

Brothers Doug Phillips of Clinton

             Billy Phillips and Angie of Clinton

             Jeff Phillips and Tammy of Knoxville

             Audie Phillips of Lake City

             Ezra Phillips of Knoxville

             Nick Phillips and Jaclyn of Harriman

5 Grandchildren

1 Great Grandchild

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at the Scott County Memorial in Oneida.

