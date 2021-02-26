Wanda Faye Treadway, Rockwood

Mrs. Wanda Faye Treadway, age 82 of Rockwood, passed away on Thursday, February 25th, 2021 at Victorian Square Assisted Living, Rockwood. Mrs. Treadway was a member of Rockwood Community Baptist Church. She worked as an LPN at the Chamberlain Memorial Hospital, Rockwood and retired from Harriman Hospital. She is preceded in death by her Son, James “Jimmy” Treadway; 5 Brothers, and 1 Sister.

She is survived by:

Husband: Rev. William E. Treadway of Rockwood, TN

Son: David Treadway (Lori) of Rockwood, TN

Daughters: Sherry Hayes (Mike) of Ten Mile, TN

Sheila Butler (Matt) of Knoxville, TN

7 Grandchildren

14 Greatgrandchildren

Visitation Services will be at Evans Mortuary on Sunday, February 28th, 2021 from 6:00-8:00pm. The Funeral Service will follow from the Chapel at 8:00pm with Rev. Daryn Griffis officiating. Interment will be on Monday, March 1st, 2021 at 1:00pm in Oak Grove Cemetery. The family would like to send thanks to Victorian Square Assisted Living. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mrs. Wanda Faye Treadway.

