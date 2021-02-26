7th Judicial Crime Task Force Executes Search Warrant That Turns Up Several Drugs

On February 19, 2021, Agents with the 7th Judicial Crime Task Force completed an investigation by executing a search warrant at 1045 Blockhouse Valley Rd, Clinton, Tennessee 37716, to search for evidence related to narcotics offenses. Agencies who assisted in the search warrant include: the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office S.W.A.T. and patrol divisions, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, the United States Marshal’s Smoky Mountain Fugitive Task Force. The Smoky Mountain Fugitive Task Force is comprised of Deputy Marshals and members of the Blount County Sheriff’s Office, Sevier County Sheriff’s Office, and the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.

A search of the residence yielded suspected methamphetamine, suspected fentanyl, 2 firearms, and suspected THC wax. In all, 6 individuals were arrested. Thomas Thompson was charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Manufacture, Sale, Delivery of Methamphetamine, Criminal Conspiracy, Possession of a Firearm During the commission of a Dangerous Felony and Maintaining a Dwelling. Gregory Wallace was charged with Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Dangerous Felony, Manufacture, Sale, Delivery of Schedule II, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Unlawful Carry to go Armed. David Cox was charged with Maintaining a Dwelling and Criminal Conspiracy. Three other individuals were arrested on outstanding warrants. Christara Brady, Violation of Probation x2, Bruce Weltch, Violation of Probation, and Mark Howard, Violation of Probation.

Sheriff Russell Barker of the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office praised the efforts of the CTF. “The efforts of the task force have proven to be a vital asset in the fight against drugs and crime. The dedication and commitment of these men and women are instrumental in this fight.”

District Attorney General Dave Clark of the 7th Judicial District stated, “When law enforcement resources and community involvement work together, the rewards and benefits are substantial. The combination of efforts between local and federal partners benefit the citizens of the 7th Judicial District greatly by taking illicit drugs off the streets and holding those responsible accountable.”

The 7th Judicial Crime Task Force is a multi-jurisdictional task force comprised of the 7th Judicial District Attorney General’s Office, Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, Clinton Police Department, Norris Police Department, Oak Ridge Police Department, Oliver Springs Police Department, Rocky Top Police Department, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. The Crime Task Force focuses on drug and violent crime.

All weights, counts, and identity of substances are pending the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations crime lab results. Charges are pending at this time.

If you have information about this case or any other drug activity, please contact the 7th Crime Task Force tip line at 865-361-5700.

