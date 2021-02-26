ACS students learned virtually today while teachers, staff received COVID vaccinations

The Anderson County School System students were learning virtually Today. School buildings were closed to students, but teachers and staff reported as usual. Students received instructions in their classes on Thursday on what assignments or projects they need to complete or work on during their virtual learning day.

The reason for the one-day shift to online classwork is so that all teachers and staff members from across the system who wished to receive their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine can do so. Teachers and other employees of schools and child-care facilities became eligible to receive the vaccine under the state’s COVID-19 Vaccination Plan on Monday. Approximately 70% of teachers and staff members had signed up to receive the vaccine, which was administered by the system’s own nurses, who have received special training in administering the shots. All classes will return to normal on Monday, March 1st.

