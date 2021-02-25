Several Emergency Calls in Roane County Today

This morning Harriman Police and Fire Departments were sent to a single vehicle accident where an SUV ran off the road on Hwy 27 north near Tim’s Tires. The call came in around 10am today and one man in his 60’s was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Also, Harriman Fire and Police were both sent along with Roane County Rescue Squad units this morning where a man was found unresponsive in a residence on Morton Lane.

Blair Volunteer Fire and Oliver Springs Fire were sent to Joel Road before noon today to an out of control brush fire that was quickly extinguished.

