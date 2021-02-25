LifeStar Transports One in Ables Valley Today after Medical Emergency

Around 1:45pm today LifeStar landed in The Ables Valley Community in Rockwood to transport a 66 year old female who was found with a
medical condition after an apparent fall. A Roane County Deputy who was in the area found the female and noticed she was in need of immediate medical attention and called for an ambulance. Once the ambulance arrived and assessed the situation, called for LifeStar. West Roane County Fire Unit arrived to stand-by while the air ambulance landed and took off. No further details were available at this time.

