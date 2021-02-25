Mr. Charles “Chuck” Emmett Williford, age 69, passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, February 23, 2021. He spent his last days in the company of family and friends including his wife of 48 years, Sherry Williford, and their sons Joseph Nevada Williford and John Jeremiah Williford.

He was born in Roane County, Tennessee to his parents Oscar Brown and Mary Lou Dunaway Williford. Chuck joined the Air Force as a young man and attended community college afterward. He enjoyed living in different parts of the country with his family, spending several years in Kansas and Georgia before settling down in Rhea County Tennessee.

He loved reading, music, and spending time with his family and friends. He adored his 6 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. He was blessed with health and wealth for the greatest portion of his life, but he cherished his faith, family, and friends above all else.

He considered his faith in his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and the companionship of his loving wife, Sherry, to be his greatest treasures during his 69 years on this earth. As a spiritual man, he endeavored to live a simple life in service to God.

He fought a good fight. He finished his course. He kept the faith. May he rest in peace.

The family will receive friends at Evans Mortuary on Sunday, February 28, 2021 from 12pm until 2pm with a funeral service at 2pm. A graveside service will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood, Tennessee. Pastor Robert Laymance will be officiating. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz.

Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Mr. Charles Emmett Williford.

