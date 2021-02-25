Wilma Dean Currier Lunsford, Rockwood

Mrs. Wilma Dean Currier Lunsford, age 68, a resident of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at the University of Tennessee Medical Center, Knoxville, Tennessee. She was born January

21, 1953 in Kingston, Tennessee. Mrs. Lunsford attended the Jesus Way House of Prayer in Rockwood. She loved to quilt, sew, and cook, especially Sunday dinner and was known for her Meatball Subs. She always took in

the homeless and downtrodden to feed and clothe them.

She was preceded in death by her father, Fred Currier; mother, Margaret Salliebell Sarten Currier; brothers, Charles Wayne Currier, Edward Zirkle Currier, Arville Claude Currier, and Vonell Currier; sister, Barbara Lynn Currier Miller; and great-grandson, Carter Edward Beard.

Survivors include:

Husband:Jerry Henry Lunsford

Children:April Joy & Eddie Beard

Lora Dene Hyett & Shelley

Darrell Benford Griffin & Lisa

Nakema & Joseph Denny

Brothers & Sisters-in-law:Fred & Diane Currier

Larry & Cricket Currier

Ralph Michael Currier

Sisters:Beulah Maude Currier

Margaret Alellen Currier Griffin

Granddaughters: Nakora Beard, Taylor Beard, Katlyn Beard, Haley Haynes, Briana Garrett, Courtney Denny, Damara Hunt, Courtney Griffin, and Tressa Smith Grandsons: Joseph A. Denny, Thomas Jacob Hyett, Chandlier Hyett, Matthew Hyett, Caleb Gray, and Anthony Smith

9 Great Grandchildren

And a host of nieces and nephews, other family, and friends.

The family will receive friends Saturday, February 27, 2021 from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the Evans Mortuary.

Funeral services will follow on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Evans Mortuary with Pastor Bobby Lee officiating.

Private family interment will be held in the New Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery (A.E.C. # 16), on the U.S. Federal Reservation in Oak Ridge, Tennessee at a later date. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz.

Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Mrs. Wilma Dean Currier Lunsford.

