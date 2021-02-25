Wilma Dean Currier Lunsford, Rockwood

Mrs. Wilma Dean Currier Lunsford, age 68, a resident of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at the University of Tennessee Medical Center, Knoxville, Tennessee. She was born January
21, 1953 in Kingston, Tennessee. Mrs. Lunsford attended the Jesus Way House of Prayer in Rockwood. She loved to quilt, sew, and cook, especially Sunday dinner and was known for her Meatball Subs. She always took in
the homeless and downtrodden to feed and clothe them.
She was preceded in death by her father, Fred Currier; mother, Margaret Salliebell Sarten Currier; brothers, Charles Wayne Currier, Edward Zirkle Currier, Arville Claude Currier, and Vonell Currier; sister, Barbara Lynn Currier Miller; and great-grandson, Carter Edward Beard.
Survivors include:
Husband:Jerry Henry Lunsford
Children:April Joy & Eddie Beard
Lora Dene Hyett & Shelley
Darrell Benford Griffin & Lisa
Nakema & Joseph Denny
Brothers & Sisters-in-law:Fred & Diane Currier
Larry & Cricket Currier
Ralph Michael Currier
Sisters:Beulah Maude Currier
Margaret Alellen Currier Griffin
Granddaughters: Nakora Beard, Taylor Beard, Katlyn Beard, Haley Haynes, Briana Garrett, Courtney Denny, Damara Hunt, Courtney Griffin, and Tressa Smith Grandsons: Joseph A. Denny, Thomas Jacob Hyett, Chandlier Hyett, Matthew Hyett, Caleb Gray, and Anthony Smith
9 Great Grandchildren
And a host of nieces and nephews, other family, and friends.
The family will receive friends Saturday, February 27, 2021 from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the Evans Mortuary.
Funeral services will follow on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Evans Mortuary with Pastor Bobby Lee officiating.
Private family interment will be held in the New Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery (A.E.C. # 16), on the U.S. Federal Reservation in Oak Ridge, Tennessee at a later date. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz.
Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Mrs. Wilma Dean Currier Lunsford.