COVID-19 UPDATE BY COUNTY EXECUTIVE RON WOODY

Hello, this is Ron Woody, Roane County Executive, with a Thursday morning February 25th update. Any data referenced today will be Wednesday, February 24th data.

As the vaccination continues to be given and warmer weather begins, COVID numbers across the Nation, State, and County continues to improve.

Currently, the State reports that vaccinations are available in Roane County at Baggett Pharmacy in Kingston, the Roane County Health Department, and the Roane County Wal-Mart in Rockwood.

We are optimistic that more pharmacies will come online as the Johnson and Johnson vaccine is approved. We are hopeful that Johnson and Johnson receives approval from the FDA tomorrow.

The National Chain Pharmacies have been giving shots in our Assisted Living Facilities and nursing homes over the past several months so, the general thought is their respective distribution systems are already established. So, we hope these pharmacies come online soon.

On another opportunist note is the general discussion on herd immunity, and that the Nation may need 70-90% of the population who have either contracted the virus or has been vaccinated.

Roane County has now had 10.56% of the population that has had the first vaccine, and 4.44% fully vaccinated.

Roane County has had almost 11% of the population that has tested positive and recovered.

The CDC has indicated that maybe another two (2) to three (3) times of the ones who tested positive may have had the virus nut were never tested which could add another 20 to 30%. If these numbers are current and continue to improve, we are hopeful our numbers each week will continue to improve.

We all have COVID fatigue, but as we see the end of the race before us, we should not celebrate too soon.

Continue to practice social distancing, wearing your protective covering while in public, and practice healthy hygiene.

Our current active cases are another good number at 3% or 159. Our recoveries are also another good number at 97% or 5,563.

Below is a table that shows Roane County and the surrounding counties’ percentage of their population who have received the vaccination.

