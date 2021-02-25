Lunch with the League is conducted via Zoom. A link is sent out before each session to allow League members to attend. Guests should contact Mary Ann Reeve ([email protected]) to request this information.

The schedule presented is the one in place as the Voter is being prepared, and may be changed if required. Members will be notified by email of changes, as well as given information about upcoming programs.

March 2: Mr. Wayne Blasius, Director, Oak Ridge Community Development Department.

Topic: “The State of Community Development in Oak Ridge.”

Background: Becoming the Director of Community Development for the City of Oak Ridge in September 2017, Wayne Blasius grew up in the suburbs of Chicago and adopted East Tennessee as his home in 1977. Prior to coming to Oak Ridge, he led the nonprofit East Tennessee Community Design Center (2014-17) and served as president of the InSite Development Corporation (2001-2015) where he completed major downtown Knoxville historic rehabs such as the Phoenix and Mast General Store/Gallery Lofts. He also consulted on energy management, infrastructure, and sustainability matters for Oak Ridge National Laboratory. Previously in his career, he served as deputy director of the City of Knoxville’s Department of Community Development.

Mr. Blasius holds a bachelor’s degree in economics (with emphasis in environmental studies) from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire and a master of science in urban planning from UT-Knoxville. He has chaired and served as a member on numerous community boards and agencies. The father of four children who were raised in Knoxville, he also proudly adds that he “began welcoming a string of grandchildren in 2017.

