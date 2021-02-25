ORUD Natural Gas Announces New President and General Manager

Brad Jones 12 hours ago Featured, News Leave a comment 3 Views

Oak Ridge, TN, February 2021 (Submitted) – ORUD Natural Gas, a natural gas utility provider serving Anderson and Roane Counties for nearly 70 years, is announcing the promotion of one of its long-time employees, Jeff Patterson, to the position of President and General Manager. The ORUD Board of Commissioners made this announcement on Wednesday, February 24th after their monthly board meeting. Patterson succeeds Sue Kristjansson, who left in December 2020.

Patterson has 27 years of experience at ORUD, ranging in various roles and management positions within the Operations Department. Most recently he held the title of Vice President of Operations. He has been a part of the internal Leadership Team for many years now. He’s played an essential role in developing the company’s culture that supports and encourages employees, promotes safety, and holds customer service as an important metric of our work.

“I am honored and excited to be selected as ORUD’s President and General Manager. Since 1951, ORUD Natural Gas has consistently delivered a quality product with excellent customer service and we have an exceptional team to continue our tradition. My goal in leading this organization is to build on the achievements of the past and seek opportunities to innovate and grow to meet the demands of our diverse customer base,” said Patterson.

Along with his history at ORUD Natural Gas, Patterson has been active for many years in industry organizations, serving as co-chair of the Natural Gas Distributors Association of East Tennessee (NGDAET) and former chair of the Distribution and Operations Committee of the Tennessee Gas Association (TGA). Patterson also serves on various committees of the American Public Gas Association (APGA) and the American Gas Association (AGA).

Patterson’s appointment is effective March 1.  

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

LifeStar Transports One in Ables Valley Today after Medical Emergency

Around 1:45pm today LifeStar landed in The Ables Valley Community in Rockwood to transport a …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2021, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: