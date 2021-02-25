After a lengthy hiatus due to the pandemic, the League of Women Voters of Oak Ridge hosted their first virtual session of Breakfast with the Legislators of Feb. 22, at 7:30 a.m.

State Senators Ken Yager and Randy McNally, and Representatives Kent Calfee and John Ragan were invited to attend and discuss the legislative outlook and agenda for the current session of the Tennessee General Assembly. All agreed to participate, however, only Senator Yager was present. Thirty-nine League members and guests were in the audience.

Senator Yager began by talking about the structure of the various committees, and the process by which legislation is handled. This was followed by a question and answer session where a number of topics were

discussed. These included voter registration and the voting process, the State’s response to the COVID-19 crisis, the health care system and gun carry permits. It was an informative and interesting session.

Members of LWVOR will automatically receive a Zoom link for connecting to future Breakfast with the League events. Nonmembers should contact Harriett McCurdy ([email protected]) for linking instructions.

