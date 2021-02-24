Cheri Drucilla (Ward) Portwood, Petros

Cheri Drucilla (Ward) Portwood, age 69 of Petros, passed away on Sunday, February 21, 2021 at her home surrounded by her husband and her dogs.

She was born on November 19, 1951 to the late Lonnie and Sue Ward and was raised in the Windrock Community of Oliver Springs. She was a lifelong member of Union Valley Baptist Church and worked at Methodist Medical Center for 23 years. Most of all, Cheri was most proud of being a mother to her kids and “Gran Gran” to her grandkids.

Cheri is survived by the love of her life, her husband of almost 33 years, Martin “Possum” Portwood; son, John “Tony” Baker of Oak Ridge; daughter, Brandy Beard and husband Jason of Wartburg; grandchildren, Jessica and Jaxson Baker, Madilynn Reynolds, Joelee and Morgan Beard; brothers, Richard (Wanda), Curtis (Sally) and Kevin (Fran) Ward.

Visitation will be from 5-7 pm on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. Funeral service will begin at 7 pm with Pastor Wayne Morgan officiating. Burial will be at 1 pm on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at Union Valley Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Premier Sharp Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proud to be serving the Portwood family.

