City of Oak Ridge Releases 23rd Annual Water Quality Report

Brad Jones 11 hours ago News Leave a comment 75 Views

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (Feb. 24, 2021) – The 23rd annual water quality report is now available for viewing on the City of Oak Ridge website.

The direct link to the report is www.oakridgetn.gov/online/water-quality-2020.

Also known as the Consumer Confidence Report, it was mandated by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in 1998 as an amendment to the Safe Drinking Water Act.

The report, which contains information on the quality of the drinking water delivered by the city to the water customers as well as characterizing the risks from exposure to contaminants, again shows that Oak Ridgers have excellent drinking water. The city’s report indicates that Oak Ridge water was in compliance in all respects with state and federal drinking water requirements.

The state rule requires every municipality with a population of more than 10,000 people to produce such a report by July 1 of each year and make it available to each customer served by the city’s water system. Paper copies of the water quality report are available by calling (865) 425-1600. 

For more information, visit the City’s website at oakridgetn.gov, the EPA Office of Water at epa.gov/environmental-topics/water-topics, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at cdc.gov, or the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation at tn.gov/environment.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

Roane County Sheriffs Department asking for help in locating missing man

The Roane County Sheriff’s Department is requesting assistance from the public in locating a missing …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2021, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: