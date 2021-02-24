“SOCIAL SECURITY” Scam calls continue in Roane County

The Roane County Sheriff’s Department reported Tuesday several people are receiving telephone calls from an automated voice claiming to represent the social security administration. The message begins with “your social security number has been compromised.” Authorities say there is no need to listen any further than that because this is 100 percent a scam! Do not give any personal information to anyone you are not familiar with.
