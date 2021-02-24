Single Vehicle Accident in Roane County Claims Life of Knoxville Man

A single vehicle accident Tuesday on Highway 70 claimed the life of a Knoxville Man. 60-year-old Richard C. Keil of Knoxville was traveling west near Dogwood Valley Road, which is east of Kingston, when he lost control of his 2001 Saturn in a curve, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol. The car impacted a guardrail, came back across the road and went up an embankment striking several trees. It came to rest on its top. Keil, who was not restrained, was flown from the Cave Creek Community Center by LifeStar but passed away from injuries sustained. The Highway was closed for a time for the investigation and clean-up. Keil was the lone occupant in the car.
