Roane County Sheriffs Department asking for help in locating missing man

The Roane County Sheriff’s Department is requesting assistance from the public in locating a missing subject. Authorities say 49-year-old Floyd Eugene McKinney was last seen by his family back on February 11, 2021 on Martin Road in Harriman. If you have any information about his whereabouts, please contact Detective Heidle at (865) 717-4150 or if after hours at (865) 354-8045.
