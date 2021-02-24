TNG continues to support COVID-19 vaccination efforts across the state

(TNG press release) Since late December, the Tennessee National Guard has been transitioning from primarily supporting COVID-19 testing to supporting vaccine administration throughout Tennessee.

“Helping citizens get vaccinated has been our primary focus since the vaccines have become available,” said Maj. Gen. Jeff Holmes, Tennessee’s Adjutant General. “It’s the next step to helping Tennessee return to normal.”

Since vaccinations began, the Tennessee National Guard has helped administer over 223,000 vaccinations across Tennessee. They are also continuing to support COVID-19 testing which began on March 23 when Gov. Bill Lee initially requested 250 Soldiers and Airmen of the Tennessee National Guard to assist Tennessee’s response to the pandemic.

Currently, 680 Guardsmen are activated and working alongside the Health Department and local agencies providing support during the ongoing pandemic. Over the last year, more than 1,600 Guardsmen have assisted with COVID-19 testing.

