TNG continues to support COVID-19 vaccination efforts across the state

Brad Jones 11 hours ago News Leave a comment 98 Views

(TNG press release) Since late December, the Tennessee National Guard has been transitioning from primarily supporting COVID-19 testing to supporting vaccine administration throughout Tennessee.

“Helping citizens get vaccinated has been our primary focus since the vaccines have become available,” said Maj. Gen. Jeff Holmes, Tennessee’s Adjutant General. “It’s the next step to helping Tennessee return to normal.”

Since vaccinations began, the Tennessee National Guard has helped administer over 223,000 vaccinations across Tennessee. They are also continuing to support COVID-19 testing which began on March 23 when Gov. Bill Lee initially requested 250 Soldiers and Airmen of the Tennessee National Guard to assist Tennessee’s response to the pandemic.

Currently, 680 Guardsmen are activated and working alongside the Health Department and local agencies providing support during the ongoing pandemic. Over the last year, more than 1,600 Guardsmen have assisted with COVID-19 testing.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

Single Vehicle Accident in Roane County Claims Life of Knoxville Man

A single vehicle accident Tuesday on Highway 70 claimed the life of a Knoxville Man. …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2021, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: