UCOR offering STEM mini-grants to teachers, schools in 8 counties

Brad Jones 12 hours ago Featured, News Leave a comment 90 Views

(UCOR press release) Local teachers may submit applications for support of classroom science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) projects. For the 10th consecutive year, UCOR, an Amentum-led partnership with Jacobs, is accepting mini-grant applications for STEM educational projects. Public school teachers in eight counties are eligible to apply.

This year, UCOR will award mini-grants directly to teachers and schools in Anderson, Campbell, Knox, Loudon, Morgan, Roane, Scott, and Union counties (including Oak Ridge and Clinton City schools). Teachers submitting applications should focus on STEM relevance. For instance, a music teacher might apply for a grant for a math-related project within the field of music.

Sample projects that received mini-grant support in 2020 include the Midway School Girls Stem Club. Grant money allowed them to purchase Vernier GoDirect Sensors to study data collection. At Oneida Elementary School, 4th grade students were able to study the shake, rattle, and roll of motion using Lego called WeDo 2.0 kits. And at Fairview Elementary School, students were challenged to do some hands on problem-solving as they studied the physical properties of the solar system.

Teachers and administrators may download the application from the UCOR website (www.ucor.com).

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

Single Vehicle Accident in Roane County Claims Life of Knoxville Man

A single vehicle accident Tuesday on Highway 70 claimed the life of a Knoxville Man. …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2021, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: