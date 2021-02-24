UCOR offering STEM mini-grants to teachers, schools in 8 counties

(UCOR press release) Local teachers may submit applications for support of classroom science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) projects. For the 10th consecutive year, UCOR, an Amentum-led partnership with Jacobs, is accepting mini-grant applications for STEM educational projects. Public school teachers in eight counties are eligible to apply.

This year, UCOR will award mini-grants directly to teachers and schools in Anderson, Campbell, Knox, Loudon, Morgan, Roane, Scott, and Union counties (including Oak Ridge and Clinton City schools). Teachers submitting applications should focus on STEM relevance. For instance, a music teacher might apply for a grant for a math-related project within the field of music.

Sample projects that received mini-grant support in 2020 include the Midway School Girls Stem Club. Grant money allowed them to purchase Vernier GoDirect Sensors to study data collection. At Oneida Elementary School, 4th grade students were able to study the shake, rattle, and roll of motion using Lego called WeDo 2.0 kits. And at Fairview Elementary School, students were challenged to do some hands on problem-solving as they studied the physical properties of the solar system.

Teachers and administrators may download the application from the UCOR website (www.ucor.com).

