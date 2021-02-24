Harrison Thomas White, 25, Knoxville

Harrison Thomas White, age 25 of Knoxville, passed away in his sleep on February 21st, 2021. Harrison’s beautiful and warm spirit gained his angel wings and entered into the Kingdom with his Heavenly Father on a sunny Sunday morning. His family wants everyone to remember the smile that lit up a room and the contagious laugh Harrison had. He loved everybody with his whole heart, and he will be deeply missed.

Harrison was born on August 23rd, 1995 to his parents, Stacy Andrea White and Thomas Howard White. He was the middle child of two sisters, Cassidy and Skylar White.

He was a third-year apprentice at Funderburk Electrical Company, and gave his best efforts at every job site. He couldn’t wait to pursue his career as an electrician. Throughout his life, Harrison was always energetic, as well as extremely athletic. He simply loved life and loved others, giving the shirt off his back to anyone and everyone. Harrison was a dream chaser and a thrill seeker.

Harrison’s biggest pride and joy was his two-year old little boy, who he would do absolutely anything for. Harrison is survived by his son, Holston. He leaves both his parents, Stacy and Tom White, and his sisters, Cassidy and Skylar White. He is also survived by his girlfriend and mother to his child, Marissa Gajewski, as well his maternal grandfather, Larry Lawson, and his paternal grandmother, Patricia White. Harrison was all about his family and also had several aunts, uncles, and cousins, as well as special, life-long friends. He was a loyal friend to everyone that knew him. As he is greeted by Jesus, waiting on him is his Gammy, Emily Lawson, as well as his Grandpa Harry White, who he will finally meet for this first time.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a fund for Harrison’s son, the Holston Thomas White Educational Fund. Checks should be made payable to “Holston Thomas White”, and sent to First Horizon Bank at 9133 Middlebrook Pike, Knoxville TN 37923.

The family will receive friends from 4:00-7:00 pm, Friday, February 26, 2021 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home. To honor Harrison’s life, a service will be held following his visitation at 7:00 pm with Dr. Thomas Sweet officiating. His graveside will be 11:00 am, Saturday at Grandview Memorial Garden. Serving as pallbearers will be, Cale Lawson, Bill White, Garrett Mull, Barry Stewart, Marcus Smith, and Luke Lawson.

Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

