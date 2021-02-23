Noises at Bull Run explained

Brad Jones 4 hours ago Featured, News Leave a comment 57 Views

TVA Bull Run Steam Plant in Claxton

Several residents living near the Bull Run Fossil Plant in Anderson County’s Claxton community have been wondering why there has been so much noise lately.

TVA says it is performing routine maintenance inside the coal-fired plant’s boiler that involves using small blasting caps to remove the buildup of slag produced by the facility’s operations.

Officials with TVA tell our partners at WYSH, who received the story from ORT, that the activities do involve the use of the plant’s public address system “to alert and communicate with employees on site, but no sirens or other alarms are activated.”

Some nearby residents have complained about the noise, especially at night. TVA expects the work to continue for about a week, and that out of consideration for the plant’s neighbors, will limit the use of the PA system to make announcements, instead relying on hand-held radios, air horns inside the power house and in-person “walk downs” to keep lines of communication open.

TVA’s statement concluded by saying, “We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause to our neighbors.”

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

Numerous Fire Agencies Respond to 1432 Oakdale Hwy Monday

Last Night (Monday, February 22, 2021) around 9pm Numerous Fire agencies responded to 1432 Oakdale …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2021, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: