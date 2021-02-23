Roane County Clerk Satellite Office to Re-Open in Rockwood

The Roane County Clerk’s Office will open their satellite office inside Rockwood City Hall beginning tomorrow, Wednesday, February 24th. The office had to close due to COVID-19 for several months but now starting tomorrow will be re-open 8:30 to 4:30 with an hour closed for lunch between 12 noon and 1pm. For additional information on tag renewals or other County clerk needs, call 376-5556.

