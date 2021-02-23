We now have the report from The Tennessee Highway Patrol in regards to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 27 near Mossy Grove in Morgan County this
past Saturday. Traffic had to be detoured around the accident. According to the report by Trooper Vespie, the vehicle hit a patch of ice and ended upside down in the ditch along the highway. 49-year-old Jesse Ramirez, Jr. from Harriman escaped injury and was the lone occupant in the 2004 Hyundai Santa Fe. Traffic was detoured for a time through Coal Hill Road into Coalfield and onto Highway 62. The vehicle was moved from the scene so that TDOT could treat the roadway with salt.
Harriman Man Injured on Hwy 27 in Morgan County
