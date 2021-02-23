Rockwood Woman Injured in 4-Wheeler Accident

Dudley Evans 5 hours ago Featured, News Leave a comment 113 Views

A Roane Ambulance was sent this afternoon to Glenn’s Auto Parts south of Rockwood to administer treatment after a Woman was injured after the 4-wheeler she was operating flipped. The patient was transported to Roane Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries, allegedly suffering a broken wrist. No further details were available.

Tags

About Dudley Evans

Check Also

Numerous Fire Agencies Respond to 1432 Oakdale Hwy Monday

Last Night (Monday, February 22, 2021) around 9pm Numerous Fire agencies responded to 1432 Oakdale …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2021, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: