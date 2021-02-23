Rockwood Woman Injured in 4-Wheeler Accident

A Roane Ambulance was sent this afternoon to Glenn’s Auto Parts south of Rockwood to administer treatment after a Woman was injured after the 4-wheeler she was operating flipped. The patient was transported to Roane Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries, allegedly suffering a broken wrist. No further details were available.
