Numerous Fire Agencies Respond to 1432 Oakdale Hwy Monday

Last Night (Monday, February 22, 2021) around 9pm Numerous Fire agencies responded to 1432 Oakdale Hwy in Harriman, to a reported structure fire. When the first unit from Midtown Fire got to the scene near the Morgan/Roane county line, they reported the fire was in the basement and all occupants were out and safe. The fire allegedly started in the laundry room downstairs and filled the upstairs with smoke but minimal damage was noted. Harriman Utility was called to the residence to cut the power. The fire did, according to sources on the scene, burned several wires to the electrical box. No injuries reported.

