Roane County Recognized As 2020 Tennessee RiverLine Community Partner Of The Year

ROANE COUNTY, TN – The Tennessee RiverLine named Roane County 2020 Community Partner of the Year at their 2021 Summit in January. This award recognizes a community who fulfills the Tennessee RiverLine’s vision with initiative and enthusiasm while remaining committed to the Tennessee RiverLine’s guiding principles.

The Tennessee RiverLine Program is powered by growing partnerships, comprised of tourism professionals, scholars, planners, agency leaders and non-profit directors. Since being named a Tennessee RiverLine Pilot Community in 2019, the Roane County Government has worked alongside partnering cities and the Roane Alliance to create wide-spread support of the Tennessee RiverLine and it’s vision among our community. The Tennessee RiverLine Event Planning Committee has successfully planned 4 group paddle events with an average of 40 participants per event.

“Roane County’s efforts are driven by a committed team of community leaders and residents,” said Brad Collett, Director, Tennessee RiverLine Partnership. “Their work lays the foundation for future success, and cultivates new generations of civic-minded residents ready to invest their time and effort in the Tennessee RiverLine and similar community development initiatives. We thank each of these individuals for all that they do to inspire us and your peer Tennessee RiverTowns communities now, and in the future!”

In addition to Roane County receiving the 2020 Community Partner of the Year award, Roane County Parks and Recreation Director Mike Beard was named 2020 Local Leadership Team Member of the Year. Mike Beard has been an instrumental member of Roane County’s Tennessee RiverLine Event Planning Committee, Leadership Team, and overall success. He has been passionately involved with the Tennessee RiverLine Program from the very beginning, when Roane County was named a Pilot Community. If you’ve attended any of the past group paddles, you’ve likely seen Mike Beard keeping the participants safe by monitoring the group by boat and providing drinks and snacks when needed. “Usually, individual recognition reflects how well a team is doing. We have a good team here. UT has the vision and our local team is helping make Roane a better place to live,” said Mike Beard, Roane County Parks and Recreation Director.

The Tennessee RiverLine is much more than a recreational trail. It is a strategic investment in economic, social and environmental infrastructure that has the potential to transform communities and the river landscape. We believe that Roane County will benefit from tourists who come to enjoy the river, its diverse communities and unique cultural resources in the years to come. Futhermore, as access to the river is enhanced, trail users will likely gain a heightened recognition of the contemporary challenges it faces. The Tennessee RiverLine ushers in an era of renewed awareness, ownership, and stewardship of the Tennessee River, its threatened landscapes, cultural resources, and unrivaled aquatic biodiversity.

“This is just the beginning for the Tennessee RiverLine Program and we are so excited to be a part of this growing partnership,” said Kaley Hill Communications & Marketing Manager, the Roane Alliance. “Each member of the Roane County Tennessee RiverLine Event Planning Committee and Leadership Team is to thank for not only their efforts and commitment to the success of this program and it’s vision within our community but also for their determination to bring visitors to Roane County through these shared experiences.”

It’s no secret that Roane County has incredible waterways for outdoor recreation and tourism. With more than 43 miles of the Tennessee River flowing through Roane County, our government understands the importance of using this asset to our advantage and has been leading the charge towards bringing the Tennessee RiverLine vision to reality in our community. Over the years, Roane County has made river accessibility a priority with various projects to provide canoe/kayak launches, docks, etc. As always, we are grateful to the University of Tennessee College of Architecture and Design, the Tennessee RiverLine Program, and partnering communities for their continued support, guidance and collaboration over the past two years and we look forward to sharing many more RiverLine successes in the years to come!

The Roane Alliance mission is to create an environment and a unified voice that promotes job creation, economic development, enhanced quality of life, education, and workforce. To learn more about the Roane Alliance’s tourism program please call 865.376.2093 or visit www.roanealliance.org and www.visitroane.com. To learn more about the Tennessee RiverLine visit www.visitroane.com/riverline.

