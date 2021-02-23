Roane County Recognized As 2020 Tennessee RiverLine Community Partner Of The Year

Brad Jones 5 hours ago News Leave a comment 58 Views

ROANE COUNTY, TN – The Tennessee RiverLine named Roane County 2020 Community Partner of the Year at their 2021 Summit in January. This award recognizes a community who fulfills the Tennessee RiverLine’s vision with initiative and enthusiasm while remaining committed to the Tennessee RiverLine’s guiding principles.

The Tennessee RiverLine Program is powered by growing partnerships, comprised of tourism professionals, scholars, planners, agency leaders and non-profit directors. Since being named a Tennessee RiverLine Pilot Community in 2019, the Roane County Government has worked alongside partnering cities and the Roane Alliance to create wide-spread support of the Tennessee RiverLine and it’s vision among our community. The Tennessee RiverLine Event Planning Committee has successfully planned 4 group paddle events with an average of 40 participants per event.

“Roane County’s efforts are driven by a committed team of community leaders and residents,” said Brad Collett, Director, Tennessee RiverLine Partnership. “Their work lays the foundation for future success, and cultivates new generations of civic-minded residents ready to invest their time and effort in the Tennessee RiverLine and similar community development initiatives. We thank each of these individuals for all that they do to inspire us and your peer Tennessee RiverTowns communities now, and in the future!”

In addition to Roane County receiving the 2020 Community Partner of the Year award, Roane County Parks and Recreation Director Mike Beard was named 2020 Local Leadership Team Member of the Year. Mike Beard has been an instrumental member of Roane County’s Tennessee RiverLine Event Planning Committee, Leadership Team, and overall success. He has been passionately involved with the Tennessee RiverLine Program from the very beginning, when Roane County was named a Pilot Community. If you’ve attended any of the past group paddles, you’ve likely seen Mike Beard keeping the participants safe by monitoring the group by boat and providing drinks and snacks when needed. “Usually, individual recognition reflects how well a team is doing. We have a good team here. UT has the vision and our local team is helping make Roane a better place to live,” said Mike Beard, Roane County Parks and Recreation Director.

The Tennessee RiverLine is much more than a recreational trail. It is a strategic investment in economic, social and environmental infrastructure that has the potential to transform communities and the river landscape. We believe that Roane County will benefit from tourists who come to enjoy the river, its diverse communities and unique cultural resources in the years to come. Futhermore, as access to the river is enhanced, trail users will likely gain a heightened recognition of the contemporary challenges it faces. The Tennessee RiverLine ushers in an era of renewed awareness, ownership, and stewardship of the Tennessee River, its threatened landscapes, cultural resources, and unrivaled aquatic biodiversity.

“This is just the beginning for the Tennessee RiverLine Program and we are so excited to be a part of this growing partnership,” said Kaley Hill Communications & Marketing Manager, the Roane Alliance. “Each member of the Roane County Tennessee RiverLine Event Planning Committee and Leadership Team is to thank for not only their efforts and commitment to the success of this program and it’s vision within our community but also for their determination to bring visitors to Roane County through these shared experiences.”

It’s no secret that Roane County has incredible waterways for outdoor recreation and tourism. With more than 43 miles of the Tennessee River flowing through Roane County, our government understands the importance of using this asset to our advantage and has been leading the charge towards bringing the Tennessee RiverLine vision to reality in our community. Over the years, Roane County has made river accessibility a priority with various projects to provide canoe/kayak launches, docks, etc. As always, we are grateful to the University of Tennessee College of Architecture and Design, the Tennessee RiverLine Program, and partnering communities for their continued support, guidance and collaboration over the past two years and we look forward to sharing many more RiverLine successes in the years to come!

The Roane Alliance mission is to create an environment and a unified voice that promotes job creation, economic development, enhanced quality of life, education, and workforce.  To learn more about the Roane Alliance’s tourism program please call 865.376.2093 or visit www.roanealliance.org and www.visitroane.com. To learn more about the Tennessee RiverLine visit www.visitroane.com/riverline.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

Rockwood Woman Injured in 4-Wheeler Accident

A Roane Ambulance was sent this afternoon to Glenn’s Auto Parts south of Rockwood to …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2021, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: